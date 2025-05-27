Billie Eilish sweeps AMAs 2025 with 7 wins; Fil-Am Bruno Mars scores 3
MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Billie Eilish was the big victor of this year's American Music Awards as she won all of her seven nominations, including Artist of the Year.
Eilish also took home two other big awards, Album of the Year for "Hit Me Hard and Soft" and Song of the Year for "Birds of a Feather."
The album and song also won the Pop categories, with Eilish's other wins being Favorite Touring Artist and Favorite Female Pop Artist.
Lady Gaga and Filipino-American artist Bruno Mars were joint-second with three wins each, two of them for their collaboration "Die With A Smile" winning Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Music Video.
Mars' third win was Favorite Male Pop Artist while Gaga's was Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar received the most nominations at this year's ceremony with 10 but only took home one award, Favorite Hip-Hop Song for "Not Like Us."
Full list of winners:
Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish
New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams
Album of the Year: "Hit Me Hard and Soft" by Billie Eilish
Song of the Year: "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish
Collaboration of the Year: "Die With a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga
Social Song of the Year: "Anxiety" by Doechii
Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Video: "Die With a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga
Favorite Pop Album: "Hit Me Hard and Soft" by Billie Eilish
Favorite Pop Song: "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish
Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish
Favorite Country Album: "Cowboy Carter" by Beyonce
Favorite Country Song: "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone
Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyonce
Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay
Favorite Hip-Hop Album: "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)" by Eminem
Favorite Hip-Hop Song: "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist: Eminem
Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite R&B Album: "Hurry Up Tomorrow" by The Weeknd
Favorite R&B Song: "Saturn" by SZA
Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA
Favorite Latin Album: "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" by Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin Song: "Soltera" by Shakira
Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julion Alvarez
Favorite Rock Album: "Clancy" by Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Rock Song: "The Emptiness Machine" by Linkin Park
Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga
Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM
Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
Favorite Soundtrack: "Arcane League of Legends: Season 2"
