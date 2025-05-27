Billie Eilish sweeps AMAs 2025 with 7 wins; Fil-Am Bruno Mars scores 3

Composite photos of singers Billie Eilish and Bruno Mars

MANILA, Philippines — Pop singer Billie Eilish was the big victor of this year's American Music Awards as she won all of her seven nominations, including Artist of the Year.

Eilish also took home two other big awards, Album of the Year for "Hit Me Hard and Soft" and Song of the Year for "Birds of a Feather."

The album and song also won the Pop categories, with Eilish's other wins being Favorite Touring Artist and Favorite Female Pop Artist.

Lady Gaga and Filipino-American artist Bruno Mars were joint-second with three wins each, two of them for their collaboration "Die With A Smile" winning Collaboration of the Year and Favorite Music Video.

Mars' third win was Favorite Male Pop Artist while Gaga's was Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar received the most nominations at this year's ceremony with 10 but only took home one award, Favorite Hip-Hop Song for "Not Like Us."

Full list of winners:

Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish

New Artist of the Year: Gracie Abrams

Album of the Year: "Hit Me Hard and Soft" by Billie Eilish

Song of the Year: "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish

Collaboration of the Year: "Die With a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Social Song of the Year: "Anxiety" by Doechii

Favorite Touring Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Music Video: "Die With a Smile" by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

Favorite Pop Album: "Hit Me Hard and Soft" by Billie Eilish

Favorite Pop Song: "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Bruno Mars

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Billie Eilish

Favorite Country Album: "Cowboy Carter" by Beyonce

Favorite Country Song: "I Had Some Help" by Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen

Favorite Male Country Artist: Post Malone

Favorite Female Country Artist: Beyonce

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: "The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grace)" by Eminem

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Male Hip-hop Artist: Eminem

Favorite Female Hip-hop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Favorite R&B Album: "Hurry Up Tomorrow" by The Weeknd

Favorite R&B Song: "Saturn" by SZA

Favorite Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Favorite Female R&B Artist: SZA

Favorite Latin Album: "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos" by Bad Bunny

Favorite Latin Song: "Soltera" by Shakira

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Becky G

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Julion Alvarez

Favorite Rock Album: "Clancy" by Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Rock Song: "The Emptiness Machine" by Linkin Park

Favorite Rock Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Lady Gaga

Favorite K-Pop Artist: RM

Favorite Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

Favorite Soundtrack: "Arcane League of Legends: Season 2"

