^

Music

SB19 finally receives Favorite Asian Act trophy, gets slimed by Nickelodeon

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 26, 2025 | 10:18am
SB19 finally receives Favorite Asian Act trophy, gets slimed by Nickelodeon
SB19
Sony Music Philippines/Released

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 finally received their "blimp" and got slimed for their win as Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards' "Favorite Asian Act 2024."

In their official Instagram account, SB19 thanked Nickelodeon for the award.  

"We just want to say that we are truly, truly grateful to be receiving this favorite Asian Act 2024 award. This is such a huge recognition," Pablo said.  

"And to everyone who voted. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your love is important," Stell added. 

 
"This award is not just for us. It's also for A'TIN around the world. You are all our inspiration, our strength," Felip said. 

"We also want to thank, of course, Nickelodeon for this incredible award. Growing up, we watched Kids Choice Awards, and now we are here," Justin said.

"To all the dreamers out there, keep pushing, keep believing. We hope our journey inspires you to never give up. Also look up for more slimes at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2025 this June," Josh added.

SB19 beats other acts including K-pop group Enhypen to win the Favorite Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024. 

RELATEDSB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024

NICKELODEON

PINOY POP

SB19
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
The Fray returning to Manila for 20th anniversary tour, sole Asia stop
5 days ago

The Fray returning to Manila for 20th anniversary tour, sole Asia stop

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
American rock band The Fray is coming back to Manila for the 20th anniversary tour of its debut album "How to Save a...
Music
fbtw
BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai
6 days ago

BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
"Nation's Girl Group" BINI paid a courtesy visit to world-renowned Filipino designer Michael Cinco in Duba...
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Filipino-Austrian JJ still in shock after winning Eurovision 2025
6 days ago

WATCH: Filipino-Austrian JJ still in shock after winning Eurovision 2025

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Filipino-Austrian singer JJ said that he is still in shock after winning the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday.
Music
fbtw
WATCH: Eurovision crowns Filipino-Austrian singer JJ as 2025 winner
7 days ago

WATCH: Eurovision crowns Filipino-Austrian singer JJ as 2025 winner

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Filipino-Austrian JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion
7 days ago

Filipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion

7 days ago
Filipino-Austrian JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing...
Music
fbtw
Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X
7 days ago

Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X

7 days ago
A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk's X platform,...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with