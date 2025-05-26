SB19 finally receives Favorite Asian Act trophy, gets slimed by Nickelodeon

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 finally received their "blimp" and got slimed for their win as Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards' "Favorite Asian Act 2024."

In their official Instagram account, SB19 thanked Nickelodeon for the award.

"We just want to say that we are truly, truly grateful to be receiving this favorite Asian Act 2024 award. This is such a huge recognition," Pablo said.

"And to everyone who voted. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your love is important," Stell added.



"This award is not just for us. It's also for A'TIN around the world. You are all our inspiration, our strength," Felip said.

"We also want to thank, of course, Nickelodeon for this incredible award. Growing up, we watched Kids Choice Awards, and now we are here," Justin said.

"To all the dreamers out there, keep pushing, keep believing. We hope our journey inspires you to never give up. Also look up for more slimes at Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2025 this June," Josh added.

SB19 beats other acts including K-pop group Enhypen to win the Favorite Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024.

RELATED: SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024