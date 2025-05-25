'15 supplements a dayâ€™: Michael V talks about â€˜titong feeling youngâ€™ in Dionela parody

^

'15 supplements a day’: Michael V talks about ‘titong feeling young’ in Dionela parody

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 25, 2025 | 1:50pm
Michael V and Paolo Contis as Tio Nilo and Jay-Cool in the parody 'Feeling,' a witty take on Dionela's hit song 'Sining.'
GMA Network

MANILA, Philippines — Michael V is back again with a trending parody of Dionela’s “Sining,” where he sings about middle age and the pains the come with it — including “taking 15 supplements each day.” 

The brains behind the longest-running TV gag show “Bubble Gang” released “Feeling,” sung to the tune of the Dionela hit earlier this week. 

Michael V as Tio Nilo is on a night out with his fellow tito Jay-Cool (played by Paolo Contis). They are noticeably the only middle-aged guys in a club full of Gen Zs and young Millennials. 

As they take on the stage to sing “Feeling,” Michael V hits on the issues that most people their age encounter with his trademark witty lyrics. 

“Ako ay titong feeling super young, hindi tumatanda. Pinipilit makisali sa mga bata. Naliligo na sa after shave. Umay, nakaka-high.

"At 'pag tiningnan ko ang cellphone ko, ang layo na. Pati ang tuhod ay nirarayuma sa tanda. I take 15 supplements each day. High blood, sugar, atay,” Michael sings the lyrics to his trending parody song. 

The creative comedian has had a string of viral parody songs over the years, including Lola Amour’s “Raining in Manila” and Morissette’s “Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw.”

