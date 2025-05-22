Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'

MANILA, Philippines — Online sensation Jenzen Guino sets sail and embarks on his musical journey with his new single “Rosas.”



Born from a family of singers and music lovers, it wasn’t long before he started to create music of his own, and in turn, created a path of creating his own melodies and crafting original songs that were highly personal and had a distinct flavor and sound.



Combining power-pop choruses, soulful lyrics and the effective rhythm and bounce of R&B, Jenzen became obsessed with creating a personal sound and style, fueled by his own personal experiences not just as an artist, but primarily as a person: learning, loving and living through different phases and — undoubtedly — triumphs and tribulations, packaged (as he calls them…) in “love letters and late-night conversations.”



Amassing more than a million subscribers on Youtube to date, his previous track “Hangganan” (released in February 2022) has breached the 2.3 million stream mark on Spotify, while his follow up single that same year “Dito Lang Ako,” has — to date — gone past the 1.5 million mark on the popular music streaming service while scoring an even larger 3.8 million views on Youtube.



“They’re not just songs — it’s me,” Jenzen said, when asked about the magic of his creations. “I’m not always outspoken, but I speak the loudest with every lyric and melody I create.”



Released under EMI Records Philippines, “Rosas” is produced and audio engineered by renowned producer Gab Tagadtad, who managed to capture both the sonic beauty and emotionally charged sentiments of the tune.



“I want people to hear my music and feel the kind of love that words alone can’t express. I want this to be the soundtrack of anyone who is giving or receiving love,” he said.

