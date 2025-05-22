^

Music

Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 22, 2025 | 12:56pm
Jenzen Guino releases new summer anthem 'Rosas'
Jenzen Guino
Jenzen Guino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Online sensation Jenzen Guino sets sail and embarks on his musical journey with his new single “Rosas.” 
 
Born from a family of singers and music lovers, it wasn’t long before he started to create music of his own, and in turn, created a path of creating his own melodies and crafting original songs that were highly personal and had a distinct flavor and sound.
 
Combining power-pop choruses, soulful lyrics and the effective rhythm and bounce of R&B, Jenzen became obsessed with creating a personal sound and style, fueled by his own personal experiences not just as an artist, but primarily as a person: learning, loving and living through different phases and — undoubtedly — triumphs and tribulations, packaged (as he calls them…) in “love letters and late-night conversations.”
 
Amassing more than a million subscribers on Youtube to date, his previous track “Hangganan” (released in February 2022) has breached the 2.3 million stream mark on Spotify, while his follow up single that same year “Dito Lang Ako,” has — to date — gone past the 1.5 million mark on the popular music streaming service while scoring an even larger 3.8 million views on Youtube.
 
“They’re not just songs — it’s me,” Jenzen said, when asked about the magic of his creations. “I’m not always outspoken, but I speak the loudest with every lyric and melody I create.”
 
Released under EMI Records Philippines, “Rosas” is produced and audio engineered by renowned producer Gab Tagadtad, who managed to capture both the sonic beauty and emotionally charged sentiments of the tune.
 
“I want people to hear my music and feel the kind of love that words alone can’t express. I want this to be the soundtrack of anyone who is giving or receiving love,” he said. 

RELATED:BINI visits Michael Cinco in Dubai

OPM

PINOY POP
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Eurovision crowns Filipino-Austrian singer JJ as 2025 winner
3 days ago

WATCH: Eurovision crowns Filipino-Austrian singer JJ as 2025 winner

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Filipino-Austrian JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion
3 days ago

Filipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion

3 days ago
Filipino-Austrian JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing...
Music
fbtw
Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X
3 days ago

Kanye West's pro-Hitler song gets millions of views on X

3 days ago
A new song by rapper Kanye West glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler has racked up millions of views on Elon Musk's X platform,...
Music
fbtw
Filipino-Austrian countertenor Johannes Pietsch wins Eurovision 2025
4 days ago

Filipino-Austrian countertenor Johannes Pietsch wins Eurovision 2025

By Blaise Gauquelin | 4 days ago
With his falsetto voice and an angelic smile, Johannes Pietsch, alias JJ, early Sunday catapulted Austria to its first Eurovision...
Music
fbtw
Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One
4 days ago

Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One

4 days ago
President Donald Trump used his down time on Air Force One Friday to insult "obnoxious JERK" Bruce Springsteen and...
Music
fbtw
Rihanna releasing 1st song in 3 yrs for new 'Smurfs' movie
6 days ago

Rihanna releasing 1st song in 3 yrs for new 'Smurfs' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
Pop star Rihanna is releasing a new track for her upcoming movie "Smurfs," marking just her second new song in nine...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with