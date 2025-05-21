^

Ben&Ben headlines tribute concert for Filipino seafarers

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 21, 2025 | 4:32pm
Ben&Ben headlines tribute concert for Filipino seafarers
Ben&Ben
Ben&Ben via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Folk-pop rock band Ben&Ben will headline a tribute concert for Filipino seamen and their families in celebration of Filipino Seafarers Month in June. 

"Alon: Pag-ibig, Pangarap, Pag-asa" will be staged at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Manila, on June 28.

The upcoming show is more than a concert. It is a fundraising initiative supporting the Gregorio Oca Leadership and Development (GOLD) Foundation’s programs in leadership development, welfare, and holistic family support for seafarers — efforts aligned with OSM Thome’s safety, care, and sustainability values.

Ben&Ben’s music reflects the lives of every Filipino — their love, their aspiration, and their hope. Like the waves, the band's songs carry both the sadness and even the fortitude of the seafarer's journey, riding along the ocean's vastness and their sacrifices.

In a recent online survey, Ben&Ben songs topped among other songs due to their hugot-filled (evoking) and soul-stirring melodies.

Actor Kelvin Miranda will also join the concert. He had his breakthrough role in 2019 when he portrayed the role of Mark Santa Maria in the first Filipino Netflix Original film, “Dead Kids.” He is also a recording artist and released his single “Slow Dance,” which took the second spot on the iTunes PH chart on the day of its release.

Today, he stars as the prince slave as Diwan Adamus of Lireo, Alena's second son and the only son of the late Chief Memfes of Gunikar tribe. He is part of the next generation of Sang'gres in the hit telefantasya "Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre." Like his character in the fantasy series, he is the keeper of the Water Gem. In real life, he is an ally to seafarers.

"Tawag ng Tanghalan" season 3's second placer John Mark Saga steps on stage to share a heartfelt tribute to his father, a Filipino seafarer whose sacrifices paved the way for the life he has today.

Also joining the concert is Calista, the four-member girl group under Merlion Entertainment. They are composed of Anne, Denise, Elle and Dain.

Gelo Ruiz directs "Alon," produced by OrangeSkies Productions with the Associated Marine Officers’ Union of the Philippines as its co-presenter and its partner beneficiary, the GOLD Foundation Inc.

