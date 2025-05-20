The Fray returning to Manila for 20th anniversary tour, sole Asia stop

MANILA, Philippines — American rock band The Fray is coming back to Manila for the 20th anniversary tour of its debut album "How to Save a Life."

The Philippines is the only Asian stop of the tour, as the band will be coming from concerts in Australia, Europe, and North America.

The Fray will perform in the Araneta Coliseum on December 12 — just over 13 years since their last visit at the same venue — to perform several of their greatest hits.

Tickets for the Manila leg of the concert will be available beginning May 30.

The second and namesake single from "How to Save a Life" is best known for prominently getting featured in the medical drama series "Grey's Anatomy."

The Fray is also known for songs such as "You Found Me," "Heartless," "Look After You," "Over My Head," "All At Once," "Never Say Never," "Heartbeat," and "Love Don't Die."

The band is currently composed of singer-guitarist Joe King, guitarist Dave Welsh, and drummer Ben Wysocki, as well as touring members Kai Welch and Dane Poppin.

Former lead vocalist Isaac Slade left the group in 2022, three years after announcing a hiatus from The Fray for personal reasons, making last year's extended play "The Fray Is Back" the band's first release without him.

