^

Music

WATCH: Filipino-Austrian JJ still in shock after winning Eurovision 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 19, 2025 | 11:15am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Austrian singer JJ said that he is still in shock after winning the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday.

"I don’t understand what happened. This was crazy that I’m holding this trophy right now," he said. 

"It’s insane," he added. 

"Thank you to you, Europe, for making my dreams come true," 24-year-old countertenor JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said after his triumph in the Swiss city of Basel.

RELATEDFilipino-Austrian singer JJ wins Eurovision 2025 with opera-techno fusion

EUROVISION
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One
1 day ago

Donald Trump insults Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift from Air Force One

1 day ago
President Donald Trump used his down time on Air Force One Friday to insult "obnoxious JERK" Bruce Springsteen and...
Music
fbtw
Rihanna releasing 1st song in 3 yrs for new 'Smurfs' movie
3 days ago

Rihanna releasing 1st song in 3 yrs for new 'Smurfs' movie

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Pop star Rihanna is releasing a new track for her upcoming movie "Smurfs," marking just her second new song in nine...
Music
fbtw
Babyface returning to Manila after almost 20 years
4 days ago

Babyface returning to Manila after almost 20 years

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Grammy-winning singer and producer Kenneth Brian Edmonds, more popularly known as Babyface, is performing in the Philippines...
Music
fbtw
Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan make 1st collab track 'Young & Dumb'
4 days ago

Avril Lavigne, Simple Plan make 1st collab track 'Young & Dumb'

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Pop-punk acts Avril Lavigne and Simple Plan have collaborated on the new single "Young & Dumb," a throwback...
Music
fbtw
'Humiliated': Sean Combs's ex Cassie Ventura gives searing testimony of abuse
5 days ago

'Humiliated': Sean Combs's ex Cassie Ventura gives searing testimony of abuse

5 days ago
Casandra Ventura says she was coerced into sex with male escorts while Sean Combs watched and masturbated.
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with