WATCH: Filipino-Austrian JJ still in shock after winning Eurovision 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Austrian singer JJ said that he is still in shock after winning the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday.

"I don’t understand what happened. This was crazy that I’m holding this trophy right now," he said.

"It’s insane," he added.

"Thank you to you, Europe, for making my dreams come true," 24-year-old countertenor JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said after his triumph in the Swiss city of Basel.

