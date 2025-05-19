WATCH: Eurovision crowns Filipino-Austrian singer JJ as 2025 winner

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Austrian JJ won the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, with his operatic song "Wasted Love" triumphing at the world's biggest live music television event.

After votes from national juries around Europe and viewers from across the continent and beyond, JJ gave Austria its first victory since bearded drag performer Conchita Wurst's 2014 triumph.

"Thank you to you, Europe, for making my dreams come true," 24-year-old countertenor JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said after his triumph in the Swiss city of Basel.

"Love is the strongest force in the world. Let's spread more love," the Austrian-Filipino singer said.

