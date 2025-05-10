Regine Velasquez, Jamie Rivera collaborate on Mother's Day song

MANILA, Philippines — Asia's Songbird Regine Velasquez released a new single about a mom's love for her child, just in time for Mother's Day.

The track "Lahat Ay Kayang Gawin" was written by her friend and fellow singer Jamie Rivera.

"As a mother, I would take this statement to heart, as it is probably my mindset when it comes to taking my role seriously. It is perhaps the most significant endeavor I have next being a wife, of course," Regine said in a statement.

Jamie said Regine is a hands-on mother to Nate, Regine's son with husband Ogie Alcasid. She noted how Regine is proud of Nate's achievements.

"I am very happy with her interpretation, and my admiration for Regine grew stronger," Jamie continued. "The song became more meaningful when Regine sang it because her voice resonates the voice of a loving mom."

The singer-songwriter also drew inspiration from household helpers, who are willing to do anything to ensure their own children are provided with their needs and education.

"Jamie is a dear friend, and we've come a long, long way. Recording with her brings back memories of when we were still starting together in the music industry. I applaud her writing and producing songs all these years," Regine praised Jamie.

