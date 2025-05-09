^

Music

Zack Tabudlo releases newest single 'Manloloko'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 6:39pm
Zack Tabudlo
UMG Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — After almost a year of no Filipino tracks, Zack Tabudlo has yet again surprised fans with a fresh new sound.

The singer-songwriter recently released his newest single “Manloloko.” 

“Manloloko” was initially teased by the singer-songwriter in 2024, but he never showed hints of releasing it until this past week. 
 
The track is a song for those that have had their hearts shattered by people they trusted – those who’ve been cheated on, and those who’ve been betrayed, not just in romantic relationships but also in friendship and other aspects of life. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zack Tabudlo (@zack.tabudlo)

“Manloloko” is a song that can be interpreted from many different perspectives, allowing listeners to connect with it in their own personal way.
 
This release comes after Zack’s full English track “Diving,” which is another anthem for those who were caught in a complicated relationship.

ZACK TABUDLO
