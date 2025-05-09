Lani Misalucha to release new songs, stage concert for 40th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha will return to the concert stage for a grand celebration of four decades of timeless music and hits.

The 40th anniversary concert titled “Still, Lani” will be held in The Theater at Solaire on August 21.

Produced by Backstage Entertainment, a division of Backstage Manila, and spearheaded by producers Nate Quijano and Cris Mananquil, the concert is helmed by director Calvin Neria. Musical direction is led by Toma Cayabyab, son of National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, guiding a 40-piece orchestra.

From the moment she first graced a church choir in Manila to conquering global stages, Lani Misalucha has become synonymous with vocal perfection.

Her breakout in 1997 with the critically acclaimed debut album “More Than I Should” set the stage for an illustrious career. She followed with genre-defying albums, such as “Tunay Na Mahal” (1998), “All Heart” (2000), and the gospel-tinged “The Promise,” cementing her reputation as a vocal chameleon.

Who could forget her stirring renditions of “Bukas Na Lang Kita Mamahalin,” “Tila,” “You Don’t Own Me,” “Malaya Ka Na,” and “Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin.” These songs have become anthems for countless fans across the globe.

In 2004, Lani made history as the first Asian artist to headline a main showroom on the Las Vegas Strip, performing with the Society of Seven at Bally’s Hotel and Casino.

Dubbed the “Siren of the Strip,” she enchanted American audiences and received standing ovations from music icons, such as Gladys Knight, Dionne Warwick, and Joe Jackson. Her talent was recognized by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which named her "Best Singer" in its 27th Annual Best of Las Vegas Poll — an honor she shared with none other than Celine Dion.

Her international acclaim did not stop there. Misalucha has shared the stage with musical greats like Andrea Bocelli, Josh Groban, Brian McKnight, and Sergio Mendes, effortlessly transitioning from soul to classical, from jazz to gospel.

Her soulful performance of “I Live For Your Love” earned her the Best Performance by a Female Recording Artist at the 20th Awit Awards. She was also honored with “Lani Misalucha Day” in both Las Vegas (December 4) and San Francisco (August 17) — a rare and touching tribute to her impact as an artist and cultural ambassador.

Lani will also be releasing new songs, “Timeless My Love” and the empowering anthem “I Rise to the Top,” as part of her 40th year celebration.

