Jessica Sanchez returns to 'America's Got Talent' stage after 20 years

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 9, 2025 | 11:31am
Jessica wants to collaborate with Filipino artists not just on stage but also on tracks.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-Mexican singer Jessica Sanchez will be seen again in the upcoming season of "America's Got Talent." 

In the trailer, Jessica was seen in front of judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Mel B. 

"I was actually on the very first season of 'AGT,'" she said. 

In her Instagram account, Jessica said "AGT" made a big impact on her life. 

"Being 10 years old on AGT played such a massive role in me believing in something bigger for myself, for my voice," she wrote. 

"What a huge blessing it is to be able to come back and chase after my dreams again after 20 years. Can’t wait to see what God has in store for me," she added. 

Jessica made the semifinals in 2006 on "AGT." In 2011, she became the runner-up of "American Idol" Season 11. 

She later released her 2013 debut album, "Me, You and the Music," featuring the single "Tonight" with Ne-Yo. 

RELATEDFil-Am ‘American Idol’ runner-up Jessica Sanchez to debut as actress

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

JESSICA SANCHEZ
