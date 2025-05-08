â€˜Nagkamali kamiâ€™: BINI takes 'full accountability' for viral videoÂ 

^

‘Nagkamali kami’: BINI takes 'full accountability' for viral video 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 8, 2025 | 10:47pm
'Nagkamali kami': BINI takes 'full accountability' for viral video 
BINI is made up of members (clockwise, from top left) Aiah, Maloi, Stacey, Gwen, Colet, Jhoanna, Mikha and Sheena.
MANILA, Philippines — BINI on late Thursday evening issued an apology after a video that involves some of its members circulated online. 

The eight-member group said that it has no intention to hurt anyone in the video that captured their “private moment” with their friends. 

“We know that the past couple of days have been triggering and disappointing for all of you. Sincerely, we understand where all of those feelings are coming from. 

“The video shows a private moment of us with friends. We definitely did not intend to hurt anyone in the process. We offer no excuse for our actions, reactions, and choice of words. We take full accountability. 

“Nagkamali kami,” BINI said in its statement released earlier tonight. 

The viral video elicited negative reactions to the alleged sexually suggestive scenes. 

BINI said that it “deeply regrets” its mistake and “sincerely apologizes” to their families, friends, fans called Blooms, and the general public. They ask for a chance to reflect on their mistakes and “continue to work on becoming better versions” of themselves. 

The statement was signed with the names of the eight members of BINI. 

BINI is set to embark on a "Grand BINIverse" world tour at the end of this month. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

RELATED: BINI Gwen, Jhoanna graduate from senior high

