Arnel Pineda proves not detained in US, jams with Toto at Manila concert

MANILA, Philippines — Legendary American band Toto fired up the Mall of Asia Arena with their brilliant performance in an epic Manila comeback.

Produced by Ovations Production, the concert was started by Toto with "Carmen," "Rosanna," "99, "Mindfields," and "I Will Remember" to set the mood for the night.

The band then performed "Pamela," "I Won't Hold You Back," "Angel's Don't Cry," "Georgy Porgy" and "White Sister."

The arena then became a huge karaoke bar as fans sang "I'll Be Over You" with the band.

The band then performed "Stop Loving You," "Don't Chain My Heart," "I'll Supply The Love" and "Hold The Line."

For the final song, Filipino rocker Arnel Pineda, frontman of rock band Journey, made a surprise appearance, singing "Africa" with Toto.

The whole arena erupted with cheers as they sang Toto's most loved song.

