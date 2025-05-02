WATCH: James Reid debuts new single at Miss Universe Philippines 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Actor James Reid debuted his latest single during the swimsuit competition of Miss Universe Philippines 2025 in SM Mall of Asia Arena.

James performed "Love The Chase" while the Miss Universe Philippines 2025 candidates walked the runway wearing their Albert Andrada two-piece swimsuits and Jojo Bragais footwear.

Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) announced that James will perform in the upcoming coronation night of the pageant last April 14.

"Ready to vibe with him, Universe?" MUPH posted on their official Instagram page.

JAMES 'LOVE THE CHASE' ????



Singer-songwriter James Reid serenades the Top 24 candidates with the Miss Universe Philippines anthem "Love the Chase" at the swimsuit competition of the #MUPH2025 coronation night.



????: Empire Philippines via YouTube pic.twitter.com/ST0qu6KGfX — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) May 2, 2025

"Catch James Reid at The Coronation on May 2, 2025, 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena!" it added.

RELATED: James Reid to perform at Miss Universe Philippines 2025 coronation night