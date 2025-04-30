WATCH: KZ Tandingan, TJ Monterde perform 'Palagi' in Enchanted Kingdom

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple TJ Monterde and KZ Tandingan serenaded the crowd during the Xiaomi All-Star Summer Concert in Enchanted Kingdom in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

KZ went to TJ's set and they sang the hit song "Palagi," the official soundtrack of the blockbuster movie "Hello Love Again" starring Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo.

Xiaomi Philippines pulled off a fan-centric celebration transforming the magical grounds of Enchanted Kingdom into a vibrant festival hub.

The event, co-presented by Enchanted Kingdom and Viu Philippines, was not just a concert; it was an immersive experience designed to celebrate Xiaomi's 15th anniversary.

“There’s no better way to commemorate 15 great years of making innovation accessible to all our Xiaomi fans by paying back their loyalty with a grand celebration like the Xiaomi All Star Summer Concert. We look forward to many more exciting years of innovations and a complete digital lifestyle for the Philippines,” said Tomi Adrias, Xiaomi Philippines Head of Marketing.

