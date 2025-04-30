^

Music

WATCH: SB19 performs 'DAM' in Enchanted Kingdom

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 2:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 performed their new tracks at the Xiaomi All-Star Summer Concert in Enchanted Kingdom, Sta Rosa, Laguna.  

SB19 undoubtedly had the crowd roaring with their dynamic choreography and catchy tunes. Their set featured songs from their newest EP (extended play), "Simula at Wakas." 

They kicked it off with an electrifying performance of “DAM,” followed by the emotional ballad “Time,” which they performed onstage for the first time. 

Before the night ended, they surprised the crowd with their new track “Dungka!”

SB19 played a fun guessing game, where they had to decipher the images and emojis symbolizing Redmi Note 14’s iconic features. The crowd also enjoyed answering the questions with the P-Pop group. 

After that, SB19 drew the three lucky winners of the all-new Redmi Note 14 Pro+ 5G in Sand Gold.

“There’s no better way to commemorate 15 great years of making innovation accessible to all our Xiaomi fans by paying back their loyalty with a grand celebration like the Xiaomi All Star Summer Concert. We look forward to many more exciting years of innovations and a complete digital lifestyle for the Philippines,” said Tomi Adrias, Xiaomi Philippines Head of Marketing.

RELATEDSB19 teases new arrangements for 'Simula at Wakas' concert

ENCHANTED KINGDOM

SB19

XIAOMI
