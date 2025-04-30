^

Zsa Zsa Padilla to celebrate 42nd showbiz anniversary with May concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 30, 2025 | 2:16pm
Zsa Zsa Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Zsa Zsa Padilla will celebrate her 42nd year in the industry with the concert titled "Zsa Zsa: Through The Years."

Zsa Zsa's anniversary concert is set on May 17 at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Ayala Malls Circuit Grounds, Makati.

Promising an evening of “music, memories and heartfelt moments,” Zsa Zsa said that the May show is “not just a concert, but a celebration of an incredible journey, a tribute to all the wonderful mothers [as the event happens around the time of Mother’s Day] and a pre-birthday treat for all of us to enjoy.”

To spruce-up the show, Zsa Zsa assembled some of the notable Filipino artists as her special guests. The show – directed by Rowell Santiago with Homer Flores as Musical Director – will feature performances by Erik Santos and Gary Valenciano, as well as her daughters Zia Quizon and host-actress Karylle.

“Let’s relive the songs, stories and unforgettable moments,” Zsa Zsa said. “I can’t wait to share this evening with you!”

As a multi-hyphenate, music has always been Zsa Zsa’s true northstar and the concert is predicated by her hits. 

Zsa Zsa was a member of the legendary Pinoy group Hotdog, which is also considered as OPM pillars with its genre-defining sound. 

By the time Zsa Zsa went solo, she served consistent smash hit singles after the other like “Kahit Na,” “Point Of No Return,” “Hiram,” “Ikaw Lamang,” “Mula Sa Puso,” and “Mambobola” coupled with a sampling of chart-topping covers, such as “We’re All Alone,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” and “Through The Years.” 

As an actress, Zsa Zsa has proven her range numerous times throughout the decades, experimenting with roles in various genres encompassing fantasy, comedy and drama with a filmography that consists of “Ako Legal Wife: Mano Po 4,” “Batang PX,” “Minsan Lang Kita IIbigin,” and “Zsa Zsa Zaturnnah Ze Moveeh” to mention a few. 

She also appeared in top-rating series like “Budoy,” “Juan Dela Cruz,” and “Wildflower,” while being one of the OPM icons featured on ABS-CBN’s long-running Sunday musical variety show “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

Tickets to the concert are available online via TicketWorld.

