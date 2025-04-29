Marko Rudio clinches 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' All-Star Grand Resbak title after second try

MANILA, Philippines — Marko Rudio from Pangkat Agimat finally reached his dream of being the "TNT All-Star Grand Resbak" champion after his second try in the Huling Tapatan in "It's Showtime" last Saturday, April 26.

The singer from Pangasinan received the highest combined score from the hurados and madlang people's votes of 96.15% and beat his fellow finalists Ian Manibale (92.80%) and Charizze Arnigo (89.55%).

Marko secured his victory in the final round after he won the hearts of the hurados and madlang people because of his SB19 medley.

The hurados for the Huling Tapatan were Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez Alcasid, Lani Misalucha, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Pops Fernandez, Marco Sison, Bituin Escalante, Nyon Volante, SB19 Pablo and Stell, and Louie Ocampo.

As the grand champion, he won P1 million, a recording contract with ABS-CBN Music, a management contract with Star Magic, and a trophy.



Ayegee Paredes, Raven Heyres, and Rachel Gabreza were eliminated after they got the lowest combined scores from their first-round solo performances.

Many Filipinos tuned into the Huling Tapatan of the "TNT All-Star Grand Resbak" as #SB19OnItsShowtime, #Marko, #TNTGrandResbakRoadToFinale, #Charizze, #IanManibale, and #Raven also landed on the list of top trending topics on X. SB19 and Marko trended worldwide. The said Huling Tapatan also garnered more than 450,000 peak concurrent views.

Meanwhile, “It’s Showtime” already teased its viewers on the newest season of "Tawag ng Tanghalan" on Monday (April 28).

RELATED: 'It's Showtime' congratulates 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' semifinalist Sofronio Vasquez for winning 'The Voice USA'