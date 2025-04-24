^

Mayonnaise releases new album featuring revamped songs, Rico Puno classic

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 4:00pm
OPM band Mayonnaise
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Mayonnaise released its new album featuring unreleased treasures, revamped favorites, and surprises that span from 2009 to 2025. 

Last April 17, Mayonnaise launched its new album and performed select tracks at 12 Monkeys Music Hall and Pub in Makati City.

The energy was raw, real, and deeply emotional — especially during the live debut of the album’s flagship song, “Live Your Life.”

The track quickly became a fan favorite — not just for its catchy yet reflective sound, but for the message of self-acceptance and inner peace it carries. Among those deeply touched were creators Ana Coting and Gandang Morenx, who both shared heartfelt content about how “Live Your Life” echoed their own stories of self-love, authenticity, and reclaiming one’s voice.

Mayonnaise never hit pause, really. Despite no major original release since mid-2024, the band kept gigging, jamming and living the essence of what they do best. 

“Part of this band is recording, releasing, and playing shows,” Monty said. "We’ve recorded in different spaces — studios, my house, even overseas."

For Monty, “B-sides & Rarities, Vol. II" is more than an album, "It’s a time capsule."

Featuring a mix of covers, remastered tracks, and fresh takes, it includes everything from Rico J. Puno classics to a new version of “You Can’t Be Right,” featuring Mikki Jill.   

The band blended sessions from home studios, professional spaces, and international mixing boards into a cohesive album. 

“We’re still a guitar-driven band — but we’re playing with new sounds, effects, and even amps,” Monty said.

While their core remains intact — raw, emotional, guitar-forward rock — the band isn’t afraid to color outside the lines. Mayonnaise is experimenting, collaborating, and creating work that feels familiar but layered with depth and daring. 

“We’re releasing something unique — different from what we’re currently doing. When people ask how we sound? It’s always music driven by guitar — but that evolves,” Monty said.

From their early days winning Muziklaban to sharing the stage with Daniel Caesar at Wanderland 2025, Mayonnaise’s sound has matured like fine wine.

Influences come and go — Nirvana, Filipino classics — but the core remains: sincerity. The band’s ever-changing lineup adds to that evolution, each member infusing new flavor into the stew.

They are also leaning into digital marketing, global streaming, and fan engagement. After all, their upcoming shows in Tokyo, Canada, and Australia prove OPM is not bound by geography — it’s a worldwide vibe now.

“We’re just a band with three guitars, one bass, and a drummer,” Monty said. 

BAND

OPM

ORIGINAL PILIPINO MUSIC
