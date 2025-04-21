^

98 Degrees to perform in Manila for 2-night concert

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 21, 2025 | 11:12am
98 Degrees to perform in Manila for 2-night concert
Boyband 98 Degrees
98degrees via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — American boyband 98 Degrees is set to hold their concert in Manila on May 30 and 31 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. 

Viva artists Katrina Velarde and Janine Teñoso will be the '90s boyband's special guests at the Manila leg of their concert. 

With the upcoming release of their highly-anticipated album, “Full Circle,” the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated icons, composed of members Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons, and Justin Jeffre, will introduce new music alongside re-recordings of their hits such as “I Do (Cherish You),” “The Hardest Thing,” “Invisible Man,” “Because of You,” and “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche).”

In collaboration with VAA Live, the concert offers ticket prices at:

  • P15,000 for SVIP; 
  • P12,000 for VIP,
  • P10,000 for Lower Box Premium,
  • P7,500 for Lower Box Regular,
  • P3,000 for Upper Box and
  • P1,500 for General Admission. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VIVA Records (@viva_records)

Earlier this year, Katrina was featured in the re-recording of “I Do (Cherish You) (Taglish Version),” where the powerhouse singer showcased her "biritera" skills and delivered her own verse in Tagalog.

