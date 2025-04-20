^

Music

1st One to represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 11:45am
1st One to represent Philippines at ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025
P-pop group 1st One
1st One via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group 1st One will represent the country at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival on June 21 to 22 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 

The event aims to promote cultural exchange and strengthen ties between South Korea and the Asean member states, showcasing the rich diversity and artistic talent within the region.

This marks another significant milestone for 1st One as it continues to highlight its commitment to promoting P-pop on the global stage.

The Asean-Korea Music Festival serves as a platform for artistic collaboration and cultural diplomacy, offering an opportunity for artists to connect with audiences from various backgrounds. 1st One will perform a repertoire of original songs, along with performances that reflect the Philippines' contemporary pop culture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 1ST ONE (@1stoneofficialph)

"We are thrilled to have been chosen to represent the Philippines at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival," said, Ace, the group's leader. "This is an incredible opportunity for us to showcase our music and connect with audiences from different cultures. We look forward to bringing the spirit of Filipino pride and the Filipino’s love for music to the festival! Of course, we will also bring Philippine fashion as well, as we don the designs of Filipino fashion designer, Jobert Cristobal," the P-pop group said in a statement. 

Fans and supporters of the P-pop group can expect a performance that highlights the essence of Filipino pop culture, while also promoting unity among ASEAN nations. Detailed information regarding the group's performance schedule and related activities will be announced in the days to come.

Previous representatives to the Round Festival were Ben & Ben and SB19.

The selection of 1st One at the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2025 is a testament to the country's vibrant music scene and its commitment to cultural exchange. This event promises to be a celebration of talent, diversity, and collaboration, with the Philippines playing a significant role in the festivities. 

ASEAN

OPM

P-POP

PINOY POP
