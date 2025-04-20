^

Music

SB19's Day 2 Philippine Arena concert now on sale

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 20, 2025 | 10:34am
P-pop kings (clockwise, from leftmost) Justin, Pablo, Stell, Josh and Ken of SB19 bring their ‘PAGTATAG!’ journey to the big screen.
MANILA, Philippines — Tickets to the second day of P-pop boyband SB19's "Simula at Wakas" concert at the Philippine Arena are now on sale.

Live Nation Philippines announced that the tickets for Day 2 are now available via SM Tickets. 

"Let’s make Day 2 another epic chapter in our journey — mula simula hanggang wakas!" the concert organizer posted.

Meanwhile, SB19's "Mintyladorses" term has now became Acerpure's Cozy HF1 fan. 

The term was coined by SB19 and Acer ambassadors during one of their A’Tin Days of Christmas episodes on YouTube. 

The Acerpure Cozy HF1 boasts a 100-speed regulation and a cooling pad for minty fresh air. The limited-edition Mintyladorses comes in a special box that includes exclusive SB19 photo cards, stickers, a sketch pad and a lanyard.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Acerpure Cozy HF1, inspired by SB19’s Mintyladorses. This collaboration highlights Acerpure’s dedication to delivering quality lifestyle products, as well as SB19’s creativity and innovation. This partnership could not have happened without A’Tin, who has shown tremendous support for both Acer and SB19,” said Princess Laosantos, Senior Marketing Manager at Acer Philippines.

EVENTS AND HAPPENINGS

P-POP

PINOY POP

SB19
