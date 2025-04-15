One month until Toto live in Manila, score your tickets now!

^

MANILA, Philippines — One month left until Toto performs in the Philippines!

Toto is returning to perform a show at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 4. The concert by the multi award-winning band will be presented by Ovation Productions with Blast TV as the official media partner. The event will surely be an event to look forward to with Toto performing their much-loved hits by their long time Filipino fans.

The band performed in the country in 1992 at the Folk Arts Theater, and in 2008 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and Waterfront Hotel in Cebu.

Toto’s upcoming May 2025 show marks their return to the country after 17 years and their first appearance at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Toto has celebrated one accomplishment after the next throughout the past year. The song “Africa” has been certified Diamond for sales of 10 million copies by the RIAA in The United States. Current cumulative sales now exceed 10.5 million.

Additionally, “Hold the Line” has been certified triple platinum for sales of three million copies, while “Rosanna” hit the milestone of double platinum with sales of two million copies. The song “Africa” has now been streamed 2 bilion times on Spotify, while “Hold the Line” has reached the milestone of a billion streams.

Cumulative Toto album sales now exceed 50 million copies, while the band’s repertoire is played more than 3 million times daily on Spotify alone by an audience that continues to get younger month to month. Consistently, over 50% of the band’s streams are from those 34 years or younger. Total streams now exceed 4 billion at Spotify, and 6 bilion across all platforms.

Aside from "Africa," "Hold The Line," and "Rosanna," Toto’s other hits include "I’ll Be Over You," "99," "I Won’t Hold You Back," "Lea," "Georgy Porgy," "With A Little Help From My Friends," among others. Individually and collectively the band’s family tree can be heard on countless Grammy Award winning albums across all genres.

 

Ticket prices to Toto’s Philippine tour are P9,280, P8,280, P7,180, P6,680, P4,980 and P2,880 inclusive of ticketing charges and are available at SM Ticket outlets and smtickets.com.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Ovation Productions. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

 

