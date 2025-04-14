&FRIENDS Festival welcomes over 60 EDM superstars, content creators â€“ and counting â€“ for epic music and pop culture experience

&FRIENDS Festival welcomes over 60 EDM superstars, content creators – and counting – for epic music and pop culture experience

MANILA, Philippines — Set against the backdrop of Manila’s buzzing festival scene, &FRIENDS Festival is a cultural moment where music and pop culture collide.

Happening on May 30 and 31 at Okada Manila—from chanting the EDM anthems that shaped the generation, to meeting fan-favorite creators, there’s something for everyone at &FRIENDS.

Returning and debuting acts

&FRIENDS Festival’s star-studded music roster includes Grammy-winning EDM icon Zedd, multi-platinum rapper bbno$, Billboard Music Top Dance/Electronic Album awardee ILLENIUM, Dutch electronic duo €URO TRA$H, Singapore’s fastest rising DJ Kiara, the creator of melodic dubstep Seven Lions, and more.

Fresh from playing some of the world’s biggest stages—including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, EDC Las Vegas and Tomorrowland—these headliners are no strangers to electrifying massive crowds.

Zedd, the Grammy-winning artist behind festival anthems like Clarity and Stay the Night, is making a triumphant return to Manila after nearly three years.

ILLENIUM, known for being the first electronic artist to sell out SoFi Stadium twice, will finally bring his euphoric sound with songs like Good Things Fall Apart and Takeaway to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, bbno$, the genre-bending and viral rapper behind Lalala and edamame, is set to make his Manila debut, promising an unforgettable live performance.

Fans will be thrilled with electrifying performances from Dutch electronic duo €URO TRA$H, Singapore’s fast-rising star Kiara, and melodic dubstep innovator Seven Lions.

Joining them are BOTCASH, Fairlane b2b Siangyoo, Hoang, KDH, Jeonghyeon, NGHTSHIFT, RayRay, and many more.

With two days of live performances and fun activities, fans can choose from a variety of ticket options to tailor their festival experience, all of which include access to the Creator Expo.

“We’ve seen how festivals like Coachella, EDC, and Tomorrowland unite music lovers from all over the world, and now it’s Manila’s turn,” says Justin Banusing, CEO of Clout Kitchen, organizers of the festival.

“&FRIENDS is about bringing people together—whether you’re here for the biggest names in EDM, viral popstars, or the next breakout artist, this is the festival for fans who want it all.”

East meets West on the creator stage

While rooted in EDM, fans can experience a dynamic fusion of genres at &FRIENDS Festival, from hard-hitting beats and high-energy rap to soulful vocals.

The Creator Stage After-Hours is where East meets West for an unparalleled musical experience. The stage transforms into a K-Pop Rave on May 30, with legendary K-Pop DJs 2Spade and Hoaprox headlining the party.

The following night, May 31, will feature an OPM Spotlight with local stars, marking a homecoming performance by Filipino-Australian superstar Ylona Garcia, who has since been based in Los Angeles to further her music career.

Also taking the stage are talented homegrown artists such as chart-topping indie singer Amiel Sol, lo-fi rapper Kiyo, and creative collective Planet Workshop.

As &FRIENDS establishes itself as the premier destination festival in Southeast Asia, it may serve as many attendees' first introduction to OPM—&FRIENDS aims to not only bring EDM to Manila, but bridge Filipino culture to the entire region.

“Even though I moved to the USA, I still consider my music to be OPM. When the &FRIENDS team asked if I’d headline, I jumped at the opportunity to do so,” Ylona Garcia tells.

“I’m honored to be back in the country that I love and made me who I am today and I’m even more excited to be a part of a movement where we can all show that OPM can reach the world. Through thick and thin, I just hope to make the Philippines proud," she continues.

Bringing the expo to life

Throughout the daytime on May 30 and 31, the spotlight shifts to personalities at the expo, packed with immersive events with some of the world’s top content creators: record-breaking VTuber Ironmouse, indie VTuber Shoto, Tuonto, Antony Chen, and local creators Charess, Jujumao and more.

Fans can expect meet and greets, stage activities, and panels with their favorite creators.

The Crystal Pavilion will also house various merchant booths selling clothes, accessories, collectibles, and prints from Filipino artists such as Sskait, Aeonix, Little Things PH, Yokify, Hunghang Flashbacks, Libreng Komiks and more.

A once in a lifetime lineup in the Philippines

2-Day Tickets that include entry to both days, are at P8,500 for General Admission and P15,000 for VIP.

Solo day tickets start at P6,000 for Day 1, with Zedd, €URO TRA$H, Kiara, Fairlane b2b Siangyoo and more EDM acts. Day 2 starts at P3,500, headlined by bbno$, ILLENIUM, and Seven Lions.

From now until March 30, fans may save and avail of bundles with their friends with 5x 2-Day General Admission tickets for P34,000.

The ultimate &FRIENDS experience can be enjoyed in VVIP Cabanas, starting at P54,000 for Day 2, for nine pax. Day 1 cabanas are already sold out.

Tickets and Meet & Greet passes are available at andfriends.live. Follow the &FRIENDS Festival official social media channels for updates on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X.