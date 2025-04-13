David Licauco to release single â€˜I Think I Love Youâ€™

^

David Licauco to release single ‘I Think I Love You’

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 13, 2025 | 12:21pm
David Licauco recording his debut single 'I Think I Love You' set for release on May 16, 2025 under Universal Records Philippines.
Universal Records Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco is set to debut a romantic single in May. 

The “Pulang Araw” actor will be releasing “I Think I Love You” under Universal Records Philippines on May 16. 

It is not the first time for his fans to hear his voice as a singer. David also sang “Kailangan Kita,” which was used as the theme song for his and Barbie Forteza’s characters, Klay and Fidel, in the hit historical portal fantasy series “Maria Clara at Ibarra.” 

“The track promises to be an upbeat, synth-pop, danceable song that will get the TikTok audience grooving,” the label describes David’s upcoming single. 

Apart from his May single, David will be seen as the lead of the upcoming movie “Samahan ng mga Makasalanan,” which hits theaters on Black Saturday, April 19. It also stars “Pulang Araw” co-star Sanya Lopez. 

RELATED: David Licauco talks about never too late to change in ‘Samahan ng mga Makasalanan’

