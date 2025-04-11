Darren Espanto sings â€˜Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Editionâ€™ eviction song

^

Music

Darren Espanto sings 'Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition' eviction song

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 11, 2025 | 3:53pm
Darren Espanto
MANILA, Philippines — Darren Espanto’s soulful singing will add more drama every eviction night of “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition.” 

The singer has been tapped to sing the reality TV show’s eviction theme song titled “Paalam Muna Sandali.” 

It was previously heard during the very first eviction of the duo of Ashley Ortega and AC Bonifacio two weeks ago. 

As the montage of AC and Ashley’s brief stay inside the house was flashed, Darren’s heartwrenching song about temporary goodbyes made the tribute video more emotional for the exiting duo. 

Darren also recorded another “PBB” theme song, his and Julie Anne San Jose’s cover of “Sikat ang Pinoy.” 

“Paalam Muna Sandali” was composed and produced by ABS-CBN Music creatives, content, and operations head Jonathan Manalo. It will be included in Darren’s upcoming album under Star Music. — Video from Pinoy Big Brother YouTube channel

