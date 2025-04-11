Ben&Ben releases new friendship song 'Saranggola'

SIARGAO, Philippines — Fresh off the success of their heartfelt ballad “Tomorrow With You,” Original Pilipino Music (OPM) band Ben&Ben returns with a new song about the power of friendship titled “Saranggola.”

Exploring themes of nostalgia, emotional connection, and change, the song reflects on cherished moments shared with friends while acknowledging the inevitability of growing apart.

“Saranggola is inspired by the ever-changing seasons amongst a group of friends,” Ben&Ben shared in a statement.“It is about the fleeting nature of youth and the reality that while we may not always be ready for change, we eventually learn to embrace it. What has passed becomes something worth appreciating, both in the present and in hindsight.”

The song made its debut this week in an episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition" and will be featured in the upcoming deluxe edition of "The Traveller Across Dimensions," set for release in 2025.

Written by Paolo Benjamin and Miguel Benjamin, and arranged and produced by the whole band in collaboration with long-time friend and producer Ziv, “Saranggola” marks the band's return to form: reminiscent of their earlier works, yet imbued with the artistic depth and growth that they’ve nurtured over the years.

The band used a "minimalist" approach to its recently released single, with just an acoustic guitar, a cajon and all nine members singing in unison before gradually building into a guitar-driven jam worthy of a barkada sing-along.

“Coming from just having recorded and worked on a whole album, the experience of working on this song came by fairly smoothly,” the band explained. “Everyone focused on their own experience of what this song means to them, while maintaining a balance between melancholy, nostalgia, energy, and grit.”

Beyond the music, the track holds deep personal meaning for Ben&Ben. As they describe it, the song symbolizes their shared journey of “listening to the winds of fate and grasping the present moment.”

The nine-piece collective added, “It's a reflection of the years we've spent together thus far and a reminder of the importance of every now and then going back to and rediscovering your roots.”

