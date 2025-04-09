^

Music

SB19 adds 2nd night to 1st solo Philippine Arena concert; ticket prices revealed

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 9, 2025 | 6:37pm
SB19 promoting their single 'DAM' from 2025 album 'Simula at Wakas'
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — With tickets to their first night sold out in seven hours, SB19 has added a second night to its first-ever solo show in Bulacan’s Philippine Arena. 

Live Nation Philippines announced that the quintet of Pablo, Josh, Stell, Justin and Ken are set to also stage the kick off of its “Simula at Wakas” world tour on June 1. It comes after the group’s show the day before, May 31. 

Tickets prices are at:

  • P15,000 (VIP Standing moshpit with sound check), 
  • P11,000 (VIP seated with sound check),
  • P10, 500 (VIP Standing with sound check),
  • P7,500 (Lower Box A Premium),
  • P6,250 (Lower Box A Regular),
  • P4,750 (Lower Box B Premium),
  • P3,500 (Lower Box B Regular),
  • P2,250 (Upper Box A),
  • and P1,000 (Upper Box B General Admission). 

The prices are exclusive of ticketing charges. Minors are not allowed in the mosh pit. 

Tickets will be available on April 15 at noon via SM Tickets. 

SB19’s upcoming May concert is a promotional tour for its latest album “Simula at Wakas,” the P-pop group’s third extended play (EP). It will be released on April 25. 

It features eight tracks, including “Dam,” which was released last February 28, and its extended version. Other tracks include “Time,” “8TonBall,” “Quit,” “Shooting for the Stars,” and “Dungka.” 

