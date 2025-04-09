'Buried the Hatchet': Madonna, Elton John reconcile years after public feud

SPIEZ, Switzerland — Award-winning singers Elton John and Madonna have put an end to their years-long beef dating back to 2002.

Madonna shared a photo of herself on Instagram with Elton after the latter performed on "Saturday Night Live" last April 5 with Brandi Carlile.

In the post's caption, Madonna said the two artists finally "buried the hatchet" as she recounted being in awe of seeing Elton live while back in high school.

"Over the decades it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist," Madonna said.

She was referring to a feud that began when Elton called Madonna's eponymous song for Pierce Brosnan's "Die Another Day" was "the worst Bond tune ever" and claimed she lip-synced after Madonna won the Best Live Act award at the 2004 Q Awards.

"I think everyone who lip-syncs on stage in public when you pay, like, 75 quid (P5,500) to see them should be shot," Elton said at the time.

A decade later, Madonna beat out Elton at the 2012 Golden Globes in the Best Original Song category and Elton's husband David Furnish said the ceremony's awards had "nothing to do with merit."

The same year, Madonna was the Super Bowl halftime show performer and Elton publicly repeated on "Good Morning America" his lip-sync claims toward Madonna, while in a separate interview, compared her to a "fairground stripper."

Upon learning Elton was going to be on "Saturday Night Live," Madonna took it upon herself to attend the show, go backstage, and confront him. She said upon meeting him, Elton told her "forgive me."

"The wall between us fell down. Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes. We were hugging. Then he told me he had written a song for me and he wanted to collaborate. It was like everything came full circle!!" Madonna said, ending with a reference to Elton's "Your Song."

Elton commented on Madonna's post, thanking her for seeing him perform and for forgiving him.

"I'm not proud of what I said. Particularly when I think about all the groundbreaking work you have done as an artist — paving the way for an entire generation of female artists to succeed and be true to themselves," Elton said, also referencing Madonna's efforts for people with HIV/AIDS.

He reciprocated the gratitude for reconcilation, "By pulling together, I'm hopeful that we can make great things happen for those who really need support. And have a lot of fun doing it!!"

