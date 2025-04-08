^

Music

Ed Sheeran performing at Coachella 2025; Filipino musican Beabadoobee also in lineup

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 8:54am
Ed Sheeran performing at Coachella 2025; Filipino musican Beabadoobee also in lineup
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran
GRINDELWALD, Switzerland — Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and rock band Weezer have been included in the lineup for the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

This is after Sheeran's fellow British artist FKA Twigs had to pull out of the event, which begins this weekend in California, after encountering visa issues.

Weezer will take on the vacated slot on the Mojave Stage during the Saturday of the first weekend (April 12) at 3:10 p.m., performing for 45 minutes, while Sheeran will take the following Saturday (April 19), singing for an hour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sheeran just released "Azizam," the first single of his upcoming eighth album "Play." Weezer just celebrated the 30th anniversary of its debut record "The Blue Album."

Prior to FKA Twigs' announcement on social media that she could no longer make it to the festival, Brazilian artist Anitta said she wouldn't be performing "due to unexpected personal reasons."

Headlining Coachella this year are Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. Rapper Travis Scott is performing as a special guest, four years after he was slated to headline the 2020 edition, but was scrapped because of the pandemic.

Also in the lineup are Missy Elliott, Charli XCX, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, T-Pain, Tyla, Benson Boone, Clairo, Blackpink members Lisa and Jennie, and Filipino-British artist Beabadoobee.

