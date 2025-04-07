^

Music

Ely Buendia says Marcus Adoro not included in new Eraserheads reunion due to alleged sexual abuse

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 7, 2025 | 8:30am
Ely Buendia says Marcus Adoro not included in new Eraserheads reunion due to alleged sexual abuse
Eraserheads member Marcus Adoro in his NFT Gallery
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads vocalist Ely Buendia announced that guitarist Marcus Adoro will not participate in the band's upcoming activities because of an alleged sexual abuse. 

In his Instagram account, Ely acknowledged the recent allegations against Adoro that surfaced online. 

"As proponents of justice, we unequivocally condemn all criminal acts and stand against abuse of any form. Above all, we seek the truth,” Ely said.

“As Marcus makes time to address the matter at hand, he will be stepping back from the upcoming project.

"We move forward with humility and deep respect for the truth and social responsibility."

Recently, Reddit user @NMomThrowaway12345 alleged that Marcus raped her during her high school days. 

“The beloved Marcus Adoro of the Eraserheads raped me when I was in high school," @NMomThrowaway12345 said in her post.

“F*** this guy for telling me masuwerte ako na hindi niya na all-the-way dahil lang nagpupumiglas ako.”

“He is a known and recorded abuser of women. He beat Barbara Ruaro. He abused his own child – going as far as telling Syd that she will be raped. He raped me and countless other women – tried to rape one acquaintance of mine, as well."

Eraserheads will reunite again this May for their Electric Fun Music Festival. 

RELATEDMarcus Adoro breaks silence over alleged abuse ahead of Eraserheads reunion

ELY BUENDIA

ERASERHEADS

MARCUS ADORO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New Bruce Springsteen music dropping in June
3 days ago

New Bruce Springsteen music dropping in June

By Agence France-Presse | 3 days ago
Bruce Springsteen announced he will release a boxed set of new music this summer spanning 83 songs.
Music
fbtw
Wanderland Music and Arts Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with local, international acts
Partner
3 days ago

Wanderland Music and Arts Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with local, international acts

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Wanderland Music and Arts Festival successfully held its 10th year celebration recently in Filinvest Concert Grounds in Muntinlupa...
Music
fbtw
Arnel Pineda denies getting life imprisonment in USA, enjoys sunset in Manila
5 days ago

Arnel Pineda denies getting life imprisonment in USA, enjoys sunset in Manila

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Filipino singer Arnel Pineda denied that he was sentenced with life imprisonment in the United States. 
Music
fbtw
Selena's killer denied parole 30 years after murder
7 days ago

Selena's killer denied parole 30 years after murder

7 days ago
A woman sentenced to life in prison for murdering a Mexican-American pop star in a Texas motel was denied parole on Thursday,...
Music
fbtw
BGYO releases self-titled EP
9 days ago

BGYO releases self-titled EP

By Jan Milo Severo | 9 days ago
P-pop group BGYO recently launched a self-titled EP featuring five tracks, including their latest music video “Div...
Music
fbtw
OPM artists unite for Daddy A, IV of Spades reunion teased
11 days ago

OPM artists unite for Daddy A, IV of Spades reunion teased

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Original Pilipino Music artists will come together in a benefit concert for fellow musician Allan Mitchell "Daddy...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with