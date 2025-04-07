Ely Buendia says Marcus Adoro not included in new Eraserheads reunion due to alleged sexual abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads vocalist Ely Buendia announced that guitarist Marcus Adoro will not participate in the band's upcoming activities because of an alleged sexual abuse.

In his Instagram account, Ely acknowledged the recent allegations against Adoro that surfaced online.

"As proponents of justice, we unequivocally condemn all criminal acts and stand against abuse of any form. Above all, we seek the truth,” Ely said.

“As Marcus makes time to address the matter at hand, he will be stepping back from the upcoming project.

"We move forward with humility and deep respect for the truth and social responsibility."

Recently, Reddit user @NMomThrowaway12345 alleged that Marcus raped her during her high school days.

“The beloved Marcus Adoro of the Eraserheads raped me when I was in high school," @NMomThrowaway12345 said in her post.

“F*** this guy for telling me masuwerte ako na hindi niya na all-the-way dahil lang nagpupumiglas ako.”

“He is a known and recorded abuser of women. He beat Barbara Ruaro. He abused his own child – going as far as telling Syd that she will be raped. He raped me and countless other women – tried to rape one acquaintance of mine, as well."

Eraserheads will reunite again this May for their Electric Fun Music Festival.

