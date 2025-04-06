Basti Artadi, Dong Abay, Itchyworms join Eraserheads music festival

Formed in 1989, Eraserheads is composed of members Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan, Ely Buendia and Marcus Adoro. They disbanded in the early 2000s and had their first reunion concert in 2008. The band once again reunited for their ‘Huling El Bimbo’ global tour.

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) acts Basti Artadi, Dong Abay Music Organization, Imago, Moonstar88, and The Itchyworms will join the Eraserheads in the highly anticipated "Electric Fun Music Festival."

These seasoned performers bring not only their chart-topping hits but also years of experience and passion that have earned them their place in music history. The event will also celebrate the return of General Luna to the concert stage.

The event will also showcase performances by Blaster and Carousel Casualties, and feature up-and-coming artists like Alyson, Party Pace, Pinkmen, and Sa Vie, who have started to make waves in the local music scene.

The upcoming event is more than just a concert; it’s a musical journey that spans genres and generations.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just starting to explore the music scene – a fan of rock, indie, pop, and alternative music, or even psychedelia – this festival has something for you.

Unlike typical music festivals where all bands perform shortened sets, at the Electric Fun Music Festival, the Eraserheads will deliver a full concert set — giving fans the complete experience they deserve.

SVIP and VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to special perks, including an exclusive Soundcheck Experience and an air conditioned tent. SVIP ticket holders will have the freedom to explore all sections of the festival grounds. The air conditioned tent will be able to accommodate 200 people at a time, 30 minutes per batch.

"The Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival" will take place on May 31 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

