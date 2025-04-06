^

Music

Basti Artadi, Dong Abay, Itchyworms join Eraserheads music festival

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 5:00pm
Basti Artadi, Dong Abay, Itchyworms join Eraserheads music festival
Formed in 1989, Eraserheads is composed of members Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan, Ely Buendia and Marcus Adoro. They disbanded in the early 2000s and had their first reunion concert in 2008. The band once again reunited for their ‘Huling El Bimbo’ global tour.
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) acts Basti Artadi, Dong Abay Music Organization, Imago, Moonstar88, and The Itchyworms will join the Eraserheads in the highly anticipated "Electric Fun Music Festival."

These seasoned performers bring not only their chart-topping hits but also years of experience and passion that have earned them their place in music history. The event will also celebrate the return of General Luna to the concert stage.

The event will also showcase performances by Blaster and Carousel Casualties, and feature up-and-coming artists like Alyson, Party Pace, Pinkmen, and Sa Vie, who have started to make waves in the local music scene.

The upcoming event is more than just a concert; it’s a musical journey that spans genres and generations.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or just starting to explore the music scene – a fan of rock, indie, pop, and alternative music, or even psychedelia – this festival has something for you. 

Unlike typical music festivals where all bands perform shortened sets, at the Electric Fun Music Festival, the Eraserheads will deliver a full concert set — giving fans the complete experience they deserve.

SVIP and VIP ticket holders will enjoy exclusive access to special perks, including an exclusive Soundcheck Experience and an air conditioned tent. SVIP ticket holders will have the freedom to explore all sections of the festival grounds. The air conditioned tent will be able to accommodate 200 people at a time, 30 minutes per batch.

"The Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival" will take place on May 31 at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City. 

RELATEDEraserheads reuniting anew after documentary 'Combo On The Run'

BASTI ARTADI

DONG ABAY

ERASERHEADS

FILIPINO BANDS IN 1996

ITCHYWORMS

OPM

ORIGINAL PILIPINO MUSIC
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nigerian, S. African music saw 'extraordinary growth' in 2024: Spotify
1 day ago

Nigerian, S. African music saw 'extraordinary growth' in 2024: Spotify

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Led by international superstars such as Nigerian afrobeats giants Burna Boy and Ayra Starr, and South Africa's Grammy...
Music
fbtw
G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced
2 days ago

G-Dragon Philippine concert 2025 ticket prices announced

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Concert producer Applewood Philippines released the ticket details of the upcoming "G-Dragon 2025 World Tour [Ü...
Music
fbtw
G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena
2 days ago

G-Dragon returns to global stage, set to perform in Philippine Arena

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
K-pop icon G-Ddragon has officially unveiled details of his highly anticipated "G-Drafon 2025 World Tour [Übermensch],"...
Music
fbtw
Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo sizzle at underwear fashion show; SB19 performs 'DAM'
3 days ago

Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo sizzle at underwear fashion show; SB19 performs 'DAM'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The SM Mall of Asia Arena erupted with bold style and thrilling star power as over a hundred Bench Body celebrities and endorsers...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with