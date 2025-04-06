Boss Toyo releases new single 'Geng-Geng' to encourage listeners to stand tall

Rapper and entrepreneur Jayson Luzadas, popularly known as Boss Toyo.

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper and content creator Boss Toyo is set to captivate audiences with the release of his latest single "Geng-Geng," accompanied by a music video that promises to uplift and inspire.

To celebrate the single's upcoming release, Boss Toyo will host an exclusive, by-invitation-only music video launch and birthday bash.

"Geng-Geng" encapsulates the spirit of fighting against life's challenges, encouraging listeners to stand tall and embrace their victories, no matter how small. Its chorus serves as a rallying cry.

The verses reflect Boss Toyo's personal journey, filled with trials and triumphs, emphasizing the importance of hard work, faith and perseverance.

Lines like “Kung mahaba pa ang pila, okay lang sa hulian” resonate with anyone who has faced obstacles, reminding them that patience and persistence lead to success.

The music video complements the song's energy, featuring lively choreography and a diverse cast that embodies the message of unity and strength.

"Geng-Geng" is available on all digital platforms beginning April 8. — Video from Boss Toyo Production YouTube channel

