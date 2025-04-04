Miley Cyrus releases new visual for new single, 'End of the World'

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Miley Cyrus released her new single “End of the World,” the next chapter of her highly anticipated album, "Something Beautiful", out on May 30 via Columbia Records.

“End of the World” arrives with another striking yet simple visual, which brings the project’s unique aesthetic to life.

The official video showcases Miley in her element on stage with her microphone in hand, reminiscent of her 2024 Grammys performance. Miley is wearing an original custom Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. Each release unfolds as a fully realized artistic vision, blending music, film, and fashion into a singular cinematic experience.

Miley’s fans may recognize “End of the World” from her exclusive invite-only performances at the Chateau Marmont where she often experimented with performing unreleased, original music for a small, hand-selected audience. — Video from Miley Cyrus YouTube channel

