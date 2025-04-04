^

Music

Miley Cyrus releases new visual for new single, 'End of the World'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 4, 2025 | 2:15pm
Miley Cyrus attends the 66th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California
Getty Images via AFP / Matt Winkelmeyer

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Miley Cyrus released her new single “End of the World,” the next chapter of her highly anticipated album, "Something Beautiful", out on May 30 via Columbia Records.

“End of the World” arrives with another striking yet simple visual, which brings the project’s unique aesthetic to life. 

The official video showcases Miley in her element on stage with her microphone in hand, reminiscent of her 2024 Grammys performance. Miley is wearing an original custom Mugler by Casey Cadwallader. Each release unfolds as a fully realized artistic vision, blending music, film, and fashion into a singular cinematic experience.

Miley’s fans may recognize “End of the World” from her exclusive invite-only performances at the Chateau Marmont where she often experimented with performing unreleased, original music for a small, hand-selected audience. — Video from Miley Cyrus YouTube channel

RELATEDMiley Cyrus hailed youngest Disney Legend

