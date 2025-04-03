Wanderland Music and Arts Festival celebrates 10th anniversary with local, international acts

Attendees of the festival experienced non-stop good music and arts for two days.

MANILA, Philippines — Wanderland Music and Arts Festival successfully held its 10th year celebration last March 22 and 23 in Filinvest Concert Grounds in Muntinlupa City.

Attendees of the festival experienced non-stop good music and arts for two days.

The concert ground was full of installations by Filipino graffiti artist Distort Monsters, designer One/Zero, Artists Yok Joaquin, Jethro Olba, Jill Arteche, and Ross Du.

South Korean duo 92914 performed for the first time in the Philippines as the sun was setting.

American indie pop Dayglow performed in the Philippines for the first time.

"So stoked to finally be here," Dayglow said.

"And I remember so early on, one of the first countries that was ever like, you know, 'come to blank,' was 'come to the Philippines.' So someone out there was my first Filipino fan, so thank you," he added.

Day 1's headliner Daniel Caesar was so happy to be back to the Philippines.

"It's been a long week for me, so I need you guys to be really loud. I need you guys to turn it up," he said.

"We're off to a great start," he added.

Daniel performed his hit songs "Entropy," "Ocho Rios," "Best Part," Get You" and "Always."

For Day 2's headliner, electric duo Honne returned to the country to performed their hit songs "Day 1," "Location Unknown," "Crying Over You" and "Warm on a Cold Night."

"We love it here. That's why we keep coming back. We feel very privileged to stand on the Karpos stage once and this Wanderland's main stage twice," Andy said.

"It really means the world to us. We love you," he added.