Arnel Pineda denies getting life imprisonment in USA, enjoys sunset in Manila

Let me entertain you: Arnel Pineda rocks the stage of Hard Rock Café Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino singer Arnel Pineda denied that he was sentenced with life imprisonment in the United States.

A YouTube video claimed that Arnel was convicted in San Francisco, California due to alleged “pattern of predatory and abusive behavior.”

In his Instagram account, Arnel posted a video where he can be seen enjoying sunset-watching in Manila.

"#heatwave in #metromanila won’t stop me from enjoying my #unfiltered #sunsets," he captioned the post.

An Instagram user commented on Arnel's post, saying: "What's going on with the YouTube video about you being sentenced to life?"

"Well im somewhere nice and the sentence was in Sanfo... do the math," Arnel replied.

Arnel was introduced as the lead singer of legendary band Journey in 2008, replacing Steve Perry.

RELATED: Arnel Pineda offers to leave Journey after 'devastating' Rio performance