After Mark Herras, Rainier Castillo surprises Jojo Mendrez at new song launch

MANILA, Philippines — Former Kapuso actor Rainier Castillo surprised businessman and singer Jojo Mendrez during the press conference of his new single "Nandito Lang Ako."

Jojo turned emotional upon seeing Rainier walking to him, carrying flowers.

Before Rainier appeared at the press conference, Jojo said that he doesn't want to talk about Rainier and Mark Herras anymore.

Mark was recently linked to him after they were spotted in a casino and Mark surprised him in a press conference.

Jojo was seen in a casino with Rainier recently.

“Wala hong ganu’n. Tingnan niyo, ang nasa isip niyo na 'yung ganu’n kasi ayun 'yung nababasa natin sa social media, napapanood natin. Kaya nandoon na 'yung judgment na talagang meron na nangyayari,” Jojo said before Rainier made his appearance.

“Kumbaga, kahit i-explain ko, wala nang maniniwala. Kung idedenay ko naman, sasabihin nagsisinungaling. Kaya hindi ko alam kung saan ako lalagay sa ganyang sitwasyon,” he added.

Jojo also explained why he is friends with Rainier.

“Bali in-introduce siya sa akin ni Mark, parang nagkayayaan tapos nu’ng nakikilala ko na si Rainier, si Mark naman naging busy. Halimbawa, dapat lalabas kami o may gagawin sa labas na ano, or mag-collab kami whatever, lagi siyang hindi available," he said.

“At that time, ang available lagi is si Rain, si Buboy, siya lagi available. Kaya laging madalas 'yung pagkikita namin nu’ng tao,” he added. — Video by MJ Marfori via Instagram

