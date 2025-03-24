Mariah Carey to bring 'The Celebration of Mimi' world tour in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Mariah Carey will visit Manila to perform as part of her "The Celebration of Mimi" world tour.

In her X account, Mariah posted the event poster and will visit Manila on October 14.

"We’re taking The Celebration of Mimi worldwide! I can’t wait to see you all during this special anniversary year of the Mimi album," she captioned the post.

"More dates to be announced soon!" she added.

Apart from Manila, Mariah will visit Shanghai, Bangkok in Thailand, and Kobe and Yokohama in Japan.

Mariah last performed in the Philippines on October 2018 for her "Mariah Care: Live in Concert" tour.

