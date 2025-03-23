^

NCCA's 'Musikapuluan' highlights choral singing, bamboo music in Bontoc

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 23, 2025 | 12:42pm
NCCA's 'Musikapuluan' highlights choral singing, bamboo music in Bontoc
Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — The National Commission for Culture and the Art's (NCCA) National Committee on Music (NCM), brought the power of music to Bontoc, Mountain Province, through a series of lectures and workshops in celebration of National Arts Month.

"Musikapuluan" focused on choral singing and bamboo instrument playing. Led by some of the country’s most talented music educators, the event invited students, teachers, and local residents to immerse themselves in the rich diversity of Philippine music.    

Benni Sokkong, a renowned educator in Cordilleran music at the University of Baguio and a native of Kalinga, shared his expertise in bamboo music. He highlighted how bamboo, beyond its use in crafts, serves as a key material for traditional instruments capable of producing a wide range of distinctive sounds.

During the workshop, participants were introduced to bamboo instruments, such as the Bungkaka, Tongatong, and flute. Though each instrument produced a unique sound, they harmonized beautifully when played together.

The Bontoc community also showcased their vocal talents through choral singing, led by Professor Joey Soliman Jr., NCM Performance Sector Secretary. He conducted vocal warm-ups and exercises to enhance the participants’ singing abilities, allowing them to fully engage in the experience.

On the second day, the afternoon session culminated in a recital where participants, divided into groups based on their chosen discipline, performed choral pieces and instrumental ensembles. The recital featured harmonious choir performances and synchronized bamboo instrument playing, with participants proudly wearing Mountain Province’s traditional attire.

In his closing speech, Governor Bonifacio Lacsawan Jr. expressed the province’s pride in hosting the event. 

“This National Arts Month 2025, we, as a province, continue to support this celebration,” he stated.

