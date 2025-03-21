Andres Muhlach honors mom Charlene Gonzalez with new song, 'Ikaw Ang Miss Universe ng Buhay Ko'

The Muhlach family as seen in the poster of their first sitcom together, 'Da Pers Family'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Andres Muhlach reintroduced The Manila Sound to this generation with his rendition of “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko” by the Hotdog band, one of the most groundbreaking artists of their time in the mid-'70s.

Andres is one of the lead actors of the Viva One hit series “Ang Mutya ng Section E,” portraying the character of Mark Keifer Watson. Exploring new ventures in his artistry, he is now delving into the world of music. With his own spin on the beloved classic, he showcases his talent in a way that will surely leave his listeners feeling giddy and smitten.

“Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko” was Hotdog’s inaugural hit that paved the way for The Manila Sound movement, which preceded Original Pinoy Music (OPM). Filipino music was not highly favored back then and was dominated by Western music. The movement brought fresh and true music from the Philippines that captured the taste of our countryfolk from all socio-economic classes.

The band, composed of members Rene Garcia and Dennis Garcia, Ella del Rosario, Lorrie Illustre, Ramon Torralba, Jess Garcia, and Roy Diaz de Rivera, created the song during the peak popularity of the Miss Universe pageant. Chief lyricist Dennis Garcia came up with the idea while watching the competition in 1974. He thought about other Filipinas who might find themselves compared to pageant contestants. The song aims to empower self-love and eliminate the concept of standardized beauty.

Andres’ mom, Charlene Gonzalez-Muhlach, competed at Miss Universe 1994, held in the Philippines.

Andres’ version of “Ikaw Ang Miss Universe Ng Buhay Ko” is out now on Spotify, YouTube and other streaming platforms.

