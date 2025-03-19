Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Katseye among Lollapalooza 2025 performers

MANILA, Philippines — Artists with Filipino descent will take the stage of this year's Lollapalooza, with Olivia Rodrigo named as one of the music festival's headliners.

Lollapalooza, based in Chicago since 2005, is one of the longest-running music festivals in the United States. Apart from its US show, it has been held in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Sweden, France, Israel, and India.

Joining Rodrigo as headliners for Lollapalooza 2025 are Sabrina Carpenter, Twice, A$AP Rocky, Korn, Luke Combs, Gracie Abrams (who is also a headliner in the Berlin version this year), Doechii, Rufus de Sol, and Tyler, the Creator.

Tyler, the Creator was supposed to be the closing headliner last year but bowed out six weeks before the event took place. He was subsequently replaced by Megan Thee Stallion.

This will be Rodrigo's debut at the music festival — Carpenter had just debuted there two years ago — while Combs is the first-ever country singer to close Lollapalooza.

Twice is now the first K-pop girl group to be named as a headliner, while Korn has not performed at the music festival since 1997.

Among the performers is global girl group Katseye, whose leader is Filipina artist Sophia Laforteza.

Some eye-catching names in the full line-up include T-Pain, Martin Garrix, Finneas, Foster the People, Dominic Fike, Rebecca Black, BoyNextDoor, Naomi Scott, Bleachers, Fujii Kaze, Wave to Earth, Wallows, and Clairo performing on the music festival's eight stages.

This year's Lollapalooza will run from July 31 to August 3 in Chicago's Grant Park.

