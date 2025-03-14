Karaoke World Championships looking for Pinoy singers to represent Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Karaoke World Championships (KWC) 2025 announces its search for aspiring singers to shine on the global stage.

The event, which has catapulted numerous talents to international stardom, is now calling on all Filipino music enthusiasts to join the quest for karaoke supremacy.

With the success stories of local champions like Jan Francis, who recently dazzled audiences at the KWC World Finals in Finland, the stage is set for the next big star to emerge.

Filipino singers have consistently made their mark on the international music scene, inspiring generations with incredible talent and dedication. Renowned artists like Lea Salonga, Rachelle Ann Go, and Vanessa Hudgens have shown the world what Filipino talent is capable of.

More recently, emerging artists such as Jan Francis have proven that the Philippines continues to be a hotbed of musical talent. Jan Francis, the Grand Winner of the KWC Philippines 2024, not only impressed at the KWC World Finals in Finland but is now poised to launch his music career with his debut single, "You Are The One," in partnership with an international music label.

The Karaoke World Championships offer a unique platform for aspiring singers to gain international recognition. By participating in the KWC Philippines 2025, contestants can follow in the footsteps of successful Filipino artists who have conquered the global music industry. This competition is not just about winning; it's about the journey, the exposure, and the chance to connect with a global audience. Whether you're a seasoned performer or an emerging artist, this is your moment to shine.

Pre-register now for the KWC Philippines 2025 at https://bit.ly/KWCPHPreReg and take the first step towards becoming the next karaoke champion. KWC PH will go around and search for the champion all over the Philippines covering four key areas such as Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao and Metro Manila from July to August 2025. The KWC PH Finals is set by mid of August, just the right time to prepare for a November finals happening in Bangkok, Thailand. The KWC is more than just a competition; it's a stepping stone to a professional music career.

The Karaoke World Championships have also introduced a new category for songwriters. This exciting development opens doors for creative minds to showcase their original compositions on a global platform. Interested songwriters are invited to publicly upload a video performance of their original song on Facebook, tagging @KWCPinas and using the hashtag #KWCPH2025Songwriter. The winning entry will be announced online and showcased at the KWC PH Grand Finals, providing a unique opportunity for songwriters to gain recognition and have their work performed live.

