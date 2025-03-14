Manu Chao making Philippine debut for benefit of critically endangered Palawan pangolin

MANILA, Philippines — French-Spanish musician Manu Chao will perform in the Philippines for the first time, holding concerts in Metro Manila and Palawan this March.

Presented by The Pangolin Sound Project, the activist-musician will stage his "Ultra Acoustic Set" shows in SM Aura's Samsung Hall on March 21 then in El Nido's Kalye Artisano the following week.

The latter show will also feature special performances by DJ Cous Cous and Mike the Wolf.

The shows, backed by SM Supermalls and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, are to raise awareness for the critically endangered Palawan pangolin, currently under threat because of poaching and habitat loss.

Related: Muziklaban returns after 4-year hiatus

The Zoological Society of London has been leading conservation initiatives to protect the Palawan pangolin and the Pangolin Sound Project amplifies these efforts through music and storytelling.

Apart from the shows, the Embassy of Spain and Instituto Cervantes are helping Manu Chao organize a visit to Manila's Barangay Tejeros, which recently had a large-scale mural put up by Spanish collective Boa Mistura and perform an intimate acoustic session for residents.

Born in Paris to Spanish parents, Manu Chao was a member of the band Mano Negra with his brother Antoine and their cousin Santiago that pioneered "world music."

His 1998 album "Clandestino" marked his solo career, establishing his signature mix of multilingual lyrics and global sounds, as well as performing songs that address themes of immigration, inequality, and resistance, which reflect his support of social movements, indigenous communities, and environmental causes.

RELATED: Lady Gaga to perform in Singapore, concert tour's only stop in Southeast Asia