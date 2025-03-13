SB19 announces packages for international fans attending Philippine Arena concert

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group SB19 is offering ticket packages for fans outside the Philippines who want to watch the opening concert of the boy band's "Simula at Wakas" world tour.

SB19's tour will kick off in the Philippine Arena on May 31, then the group will fly out to Taipei, North America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, Australia, and the Middle East.

The general selling of tickets begins on March 15, but SB19 surprised international fans with a series of Global Fan Packages: A (worth P51,990), B (worth P44,490), and C (P34,990).

All packages include exclusive merchandise, round-trip transportation from the hotel to the venue on concert day, hotel lounge access, P2,000 dining credits per package, 20% discount on food items, 15% on beverage items in all F&B outlets, and a special lane for concert merchandise.

A and B package holders will get 3-day-2-night (May 30 to June 1) stays in Novotel Manila Araneta City and buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids 15 years old and below at Food Exchange Manila. Package C holders will get stays over the same period in Ibis Styles Manila Araneta City, as well as buffet breakfast for two adults and two kids (12 years old and below) at dining outlet Streats.

In terms of tickets, A package holders will get two random VIP Standing with Soundcheck tickets, while the other two package holders will get two Lower Box A Premium tickets (either Section 106 or 110) each.

To purchase the packages, at least one participant must:

have a valid international passport

have an Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ID or a valid working permit/visa from another country

have a valid national ID from another country.

There are a limited number of packages. They do not include flights, visas, and airport transfers in the Philippines.

SB19, composed of Pablo, Josh, Justin, Ken and Stell, recently released "Dam," the first single off the group's extended play called "Simula at Wakas," dropping on April 25.

