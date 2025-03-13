^

Music

Tyler, the Creator adds 2nd date to Manila show

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 13, 2025 | 12:24pm
Tyler, The Creator attends Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' Los Angeles premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024.
AFP via Getty Images / Roger Kisby

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator has added a second day to the Manila leg of his "Chromakopia" world tour after his first day quickly sold out.

Tyler, the Creator will now be performing in the Araneta Coliseum on September 20 and 21 later this year.

Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale on March 21 at noon via the TicketNet website, Box Office, and outlets nationwide.

Like the first day, the new show's ticket prices are as follows:

  • General Admission - P3,000
  • Upper Box B - P4,000
  • Upper Box A - P5,000
  • Lower Box B - P6,000
  • Lower Box A - P7,000
  • Floor Standing - P8,000
  • Patron - P10,000
  • Premium Seated - P11,000
  • Mask VIP Package - P17,000
  • Sticky VIP Package - P21,000
  • Darling VIP Package - P25,000

All VIP packages include a dedicated VIP check-in and entrance in the Big Dome, a fast lane for shopping at merchandise areas, an exclusive merchandise package, and a commemorative tour laminate and lanyard.

The only difference between the packages are the kinds of tickets: Darling is Premium Seated, Sticky is Patron Seated, and Mask is Floor Standing (with early venue entry and first access to the section).

Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia" world tour is in support of his album of the same name released last October.

The tour began last month and Manila is the last stop of the Asian leg where the rapper will be accompanied by hip-hop duo Paris Texas.

