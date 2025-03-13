Tyler, the Creator adds 2nd date to Manila show

Tyler, The Creator attends Netflix's 'The Piano Lesson' Los Angeles premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on November 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Rapper and producer Tyler, the Creator has added a second day to the Manila leg of his "Chromakopia" world tour after his first day quickly sold out.

Tyler, the Creator will now be performing in the Araneta Coliseum on September 20 and 21 later this year.

Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale on March 21 at noon via the TicketNet website, Box Office, and outlets nationwide.

Like the first day, the new show's ticket prices are as follows:

General Admission - P3,000

Upper Box B - P4,000

Upper Box A - P5,000

Lower Box B - P6,000

Lower Box A - P7,000

Floor Standing - P8,000

Patron - P10,000

Premium Seated - P11,000

Mask VIP Package - P17,000

Sticky VIP Package - P21,000

Darling VIP Package - P25,000

All VIP packages include a dedicated VIP check-in and entrance in the Big Dome, a fast lane for shopping at merchandise areas, an exclusive merchandise package, and a commemorative tour laminate and lanyard.

The only difference between the packages are the kinds of tickets: Darling is Premium Seated, Sticky is Patron Seated, and Mask is Floor Standing (with early venue entry and first access to the section).

Tyler, the Creator's "Chromakopia" world tour is in support of his album of the same name released last October.

The tour began last month and Manila is the last stop of the Asian leg where the rapper will be accompanied by hip-hop duo Paris Texas.

RELATED: Lady Gaga to perform in Singapore, concert tour's only stop in Southeast Asia