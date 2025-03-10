Lady Gaga to perform in Singapore, concert tour's only stop in Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines — International pop star Lady Gaga is set to perform several concerts in Singapore, her only stop in Southeast Asia.

On Live Nation Philippines' Facebook account, it is announced that Gaga will perform in National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 and 24.

"Little Monsters, are you ready for the QUEEN? Lady Gaga is bringing the MAYHEM to the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21 & 24 – and it’s the ONLY Asia stop! Get ready to scream, dance and lose your mind!" it captioned the post.

Travel mobile app Klook announced their role as the Official Experience Partner for Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated return to Singapore. Gaga will be performing in the country for the first time in 13 years since her 2012 Born This Way Ball Tour.

Klook members will have exclusive access to the presale through the app from March 19, 10 a.m., to March 21, 9:59 a.m. Each package includes a pair of concert tickets and a one night or two nights stay at top four-star, five-star hotels starting from $589 and $728 respectively — ensuring a seamless and unforgettable experience from check-in to showtime.

