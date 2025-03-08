Geneva Cruz to celebrate 35th showbiz anniversary with 2-night concert

MANILA, Philippines — Geneva Cruz will celebrate her 35th anniversary in showbiz with a two-night concert on April 4 and 5 at the Music Museum.

Directed by fellow Smokey Mountain co-member Jeffrey Hidalgo, the "Gen Evolution" concert will feature Geneva’s close showbiz friends and colleagues.

“This has always been part of my bucket list even from last year,” Geneva said.

“I feel it’s high time to reacquaint the younger generation with my music and my brand of high-octane concert performance,” she added.

More than just a “Best Of” compendium, “Gen Evolution” also reprises the soundtrack of her times – the glory days of the analog age when radio reigned supreme, the crucial juncture after the tail end of the New Wave era, and in the local setting, the halcyon days when Original Pilipino Music (OPM) was at its finest.

“It’s a good story to share. By sharing my music and the music from my time, I want my younger audience, the millennials, to appreciate the music from a creative level — the songwriting, the prose, which unfortunately we don’t see or hear much of these days,” she said.

“And since this happens shortly after my birthday, I want it to be a big party where I can celebrate with friends and fans alike,” she added.

Though many might remember her as the sweet yet reticent child prodigy who burst into the limelight with Smokey Mountain, Geneva has since held her own as an electrifying concert livewire, whose dynamic presence – not to mention her sensuous allure – gives a nod to Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Gloria Estefan and even Miley Cyrus.

More than her stature as an enduring OPM star, Geneva has managed to level up her "A" game by being a poster girl for women empowerment. As a fitness buff, she continues to defy age with her gorgeous looks and voluptuous curves – a product of rigorous workouts and a positive mindset.

As a staunch patriot, she is currently a proud reservist who earned her rank of sergeant in the Philippine Air Force’s Reserve Command last March 2022, and continues to support the organization’s medical missions, tree-planting and clean-up sorties, and other grassroots outreach projects.

Through her social media platforms, Geneva continues to inspire others with her "never say never" approach to life – bravely taking on challenges and other lifelong stumbling blocks, such as taking up swimming lessons or even participating in her first-ever triathlon (the 2024 Clark Triathlon Classic).

The two-night concert is a production of ALV Events International and ALV Talent Circuit, with Nikko Rivera as musical director. For ticket inquiries, check out ALV Talent Circuit and Music Museum Group on Facebook, X and Instagram for updates.

