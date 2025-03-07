^

Music

Should political candidates use Filipino artists' songs in campaign jingles? Singers weigh in

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
March 7, 2025 | 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — A number of Filipino artists gave their thoughts on whether they were open to political candidates using their songs in campaign jingles.

Last February 19, several local acts attended the launch of The Official Philippines Chart, which will track the most-streamed songs and artists in the Philippines across multiple platforms.

While on the event's carpet, Philstar.com asked some of the attendees if they would let individuals running in this year's midterm elections to use the artist's songs.

Maki, best known for his hit tracks "Dilaw" and "Saan," crossed his arms in an "X' indicating his reluctance; while rapper Al James gave a blunt yet humorous answer, "Mahirap 'yan."

Rock band Over October said they were open to their songs like "Ikot" being used in jingles, but only if candidates aligned with their own beliefs.

"Grabe the power of music, not just our songs but everyone's in OPM," said lead vocalist Josh Buizon. "So siyempre we gotta be responsible with who uses them."

Philstar.com followed up asking the band if they were down for Over October's songs be used for commercial jingles.

Buizon quipped that "Ikot" could be used for a washing machine brand, with guitarist Josh Lua adding the band would do commericals for whatever item they need at home.

