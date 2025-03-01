^

Music

Michelle Dee to release debut single ‘Reyna’ under Star Music, GMA Music

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 1, 2025 | 1:42pm
Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee as photographed by Dennis Sulit and Mike Gella for her debut single 'Reyna,' scheduled for release on March 7, 2025.
Dennis Sulit, Mike Gella via Star Music PH, Michelle Dee Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee is now a recording artist. 

The Miss Universe Philippines 2023 teased about her upcoming single in two tagged Instagram posts on Saturday. 

The posts features Dee in slick blond bob. As photographed by Dennis Sulit and Mike Gella, Dee is seen donning a sweetheart black one-piece with a white snake circling her neck and face. 

"This is it, mga Kapuso! I'm deeply honored to share my music sa kauna-unahang collaboration ng Star Music and GMA Music. Maraming-maraming salamat po sa aking Sparkle family for this opportunity," Dee said in an interview with GMA Network.

Dee’s “Reyna” will be released on March 7. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Music (@starmusicph)

